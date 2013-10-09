BRIEF-Muscat National Holding board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 100 baizas/share cash dividend, stock dividend of one share for each existing share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m0xQre) Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 9 Italy's Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca.
The transaction, which was carried out through an accelerated book-building, has a total value of 135 million euros ($182 million), the company said in a statement.
The sale of the shareholding was requested by Italy's competition regulator in return for approving Fondiaria-SAI's merger with Italian insurer Unipol.
Fondiaria also said an additional 1.15 percent stake in the investment bank was already subject to sell forward contracts that would be settled within November. ($1 = 0.7398 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Board recommends 100 baizas/share cash dividend, stock dividend of one share for each existing share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m0xQre) Further company coverage:
* Board recommends H2 dividend of 0.45 riyal per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2lOxiEn) Further company coverage:
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 17 baizas per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lQhO1h) Further company coverage: