YOUR MONEY-Three big ideas to make it easier to save for college
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.
MILAN, June 12 Italy's Milano Assicurazioni , a unit of troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Tuesday it was ready to go ahead with plans to merge with Unipol based on the latest proposal by its rival.
Milano Assicurazioni said in a statement its independent board members had given a green light to the operation and that minority shareholders should hold no less than 10.7 percent of the merged entity.
Milano also said it was key to identify as quickly as possible ways to overcome the uncertainty over a waiver from a mandatory bid on minorities, which Unipol has requested.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Avanza Pension bought 5.09 percent stake in Network Capital Group