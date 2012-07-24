MILAN, July 24 Italian private equity fund
Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in troubled insurer
Fondiaria-SAI, two sources close to the situation said
on Tuesday.
"Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in the past few
days," one of the sources said without providing details. A
second source said the operation could be announced to the
market on Wednesday at the earliest.
Palladio and peer Sator have presented a rival bid to
Bologna-based insurer Unipol to take over loss-making
Fondiaria.
Unipol secured control of Fondiaria's holding Premafin
this month in a key step to complete its plan to
create Italy's No.2 insurer.
To fund the plan, Fondiaria and Unipol have launched twin
1.1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) capital increases which run
until August 1.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
