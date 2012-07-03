MILAN, July 3 Premafin, the holding company that controls Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it would press ahead with a capital increase that is a key part of plans by insurer Unipol to rescue its loss-making peer.

Unipol agreed back in January to save the troubled Fondiaria in a complex four-way merger involving three capital increases.

But the deal has been undermined by a judicial probe, regulatory hurdles and disputes between Unipol and the Ligresti family, the largest shareholder of Premafin.

On June 12, shareholders at the debt-laden Premafin approved a 400 million euro ($503.36 million) cash call reserved for Unipol to be used to help fund a bigger 1.1 billion euro rights issue at Fondiaria aimed at restoring its depleted capital base.

But last week, in the latest of a series of twists and turns, a court-appointed trustee holding 20 percent of Premafin stock called for a new shareholder meeting (EGM) to re-examine and possibly revoke the June capital hike decision.

That prompted Unipol to issue an ultimatum on Friday saying it would drop its 1.7 billion euro offer to save Fondiaria if its conditions were not met by July 20.

In its Monday statement, Premafin said that while it intended to press ahead with the capital hike reserved for Unipol, it would also call another EGM providing the order of the day was only to discuss revoking the June cash call.

Some analysts have expressed concern the calling of another EGM could lead to a delay in Unipol's plans to get all three capital increases away in July.

The loss-making Fondiaria has around 8 million clients and insurance watchdog ISVAP is keen that its stretched balance sheet be repaired as fast as possible.

ISVAP may be forced to place the group under special administration if its solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - is not restored above a 120 percent base.

On Monday, Fondiaria said its solvency ratio at the end of March was 89.6 percent.

Also last week two private equity funds, which together own 8 percent of Fondiaria, renewed a rival bid to take control of the insurer, further complicating Unipol's plans.

Premafin said on Monday any consideration of the funds' offer was subject to Unipol's offer not being able to go ahead.

Unipol has made its rescue offer conditional on market watchdog Consob waiving the need for any mandatory bid on the minorities of Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni . ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Bernard Orr)