MILAN, June 15 Italian prosecutors are examining
financial transactions between companies controlled by the
Ligresti family, including insurer Fondiaria-SAI, as
part of a bankruptcy probe into two of the family's holdings,
investigative sources said on Friday.
A Milan court declared the two holdings - Sinergia and Imco
- bankrupt on Thursday. They have a combined debt of 400 million
euros ($504 million).
Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's second-biggest insurer, is the target
of a complex rescue deal by fellow insurer Unipol
which includes a four-way merger and a series of capital
increases.
The investigative sources said the bankruptcy of the two
Ligresti holdings should not hinder the rescue deal, which has
been delayed by bickering between Unipol and the Ligrestis over
share swap ratios and is still awaiting clearance from
regulators.
The sources said that in the past three years the holdings
had received around 600 million euros from two other companies
controlled by the Ligrestis, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano
Assicurazioni.
Magistrates now want to investigate those transactions as
well as the financial accounts of all the companies involved to
understand what caused the bankruptcy.
Sinergia and Imco each own around 10 percent of Premafin
, another Ligresti-controlled holding that in turn owns
more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.
A spokesman for the Ligresti family companies declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.7939 euros)
(Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Erica
Billingham)