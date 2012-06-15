MILAN, June 15 Italian prosecutors are examining financial transactions between companies controlled by the Ligresti family, including insurer Fondiaria-SAI, as part of a bankruptcy probe into two of the family's holdings, investigative sources said on Friday.

A Milan court declared the two holdings - Sinergia and Imco - bankrupt on Thursday. They have a combined debt of 400 million euros ($504 million).

Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's second-biggest insurer, is the target of a complex rescue deal by fellow insurer Unipol which includes a four-way merger and a series of capital increases.

The investigative sources said the bankruptcy of the two Ligresti holdings should not hinder the rescue deal, which has been delayed by bickering between Unipol and the Ligrestis over share swap ratios and is still awaiting clearance from regulators.

The sources said that in the past three years the holdings had received around 600 million euros from two other companies controlled by the Ligrestis, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni.

Magistrates now want to investigate those transactions as well as the financial accounts of all the companies involved to understand what caused the bankruptcy.

Sinergia and Imco each own around 10 percent of Premafin , another Ligresti-controlled holding that in turn owns more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.

A spokesman for the Ligresti family companies declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Erica Billingham)