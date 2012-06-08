MILAN, June 8 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its Milano Assicurazioni unit are continuing to assess the merger proposal by peer Unipol as scheduled, Fondiaria's chief executive said on Friday.

"With both Fonsai and Milano we are going ahead in assessing the proposal by Unipol based on the previously set schedule," Emanuele Erbetta said.

Unipol's proposal to take over Fondiaria suffered a big setback on Friday when Fondiaria's main owners rejected a crucial clause for a rescue deal that would create a large domestic player. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)