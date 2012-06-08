MILAN, June 8 Italian holding company Premafin's independent board members are inclined to give a green light to a merger between Premafin's Fondiaria insurance unit and rival insurer Unipol, an independent Premafin board member said on Friday, asking not to be named.

The Unipol plan to merge with Fondiaria-SAI calls for Premafin to reduce its stake down to 0.85 percent of the merged entity.

Unipol's proposal to take over Fondiaria suffered a big setback on Friday when Premafin's main shareholders, the Ligresti family, rejected a crucial clause for a rescue deal that would create a large domestic player.

The fate of the merger, which Fondiaria needs to boost its solvency ratios back up the regulatory minimum, is uncertain.

(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)