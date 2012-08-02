(Releads with Turin probe details, background)
MILAN Aug 2 Italian prosecutors are
investigating Fondiaria-SAI SpA over alleged
accounting irregularities in 2008-2011, the latest probe into
the troubled group which is merging with peer Unipol
to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.
Fondiaria, Italy's largest motor insurer, said in its
results statement on Thursday that prosecutors in Turin had
notified its former and current administrators of the
investigation.
The magistrates are looking into allegations of falsifying
accounts and obstructing regulators, Fondiaria said, adding the
company had been served with a search warrant on Thursday.
Fondiaria said the facts under scrutiny relate to losses in
the 2011 accounts that were already disclosed to the market.
In 2011, Fondiaria reported a net loss of more than 1
billion euros. Italy's market watchdog Consob has questioned the
accounts for not meeting international accounting standards, a
Consob source said on June 21.
The development is the latest move in a financial and
judicial saga which has complicated plans for a rescue of the
loss-making group.
Bologna-based Unipol agreed back in January to rescue
Fondiaria in a deal brokered by top Italian investment house
Mediobanca, which is owed more than 1 billion euros by
the troubled insurer.
Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is being probed on
allegations of missing regulator demands over the planned
merger, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
The merger with Unipol, which will create Italy's No. 2
insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali, is vital for
Fondiaria to avoid being placed under court-appointed
administration.
After a capital increase at Premafin, Unipol now controls
more than 80 percent of the holding company.
On Thursday, Fondiaria said it had returned to a net profit
of 24.9 million euros in the first-half compared with a loss of
61.5 million euros a year ago.
It also said its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's
capital, rose to 88.5 percent before a capital increase ended on
Wednesday, from 78.2 percent at the end of 2011.
