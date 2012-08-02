(Releads with Turin probe details, background)

MILAN Aug 2 Italian prosecutors are investigating Fondiaria-SAI SpA over alleged accounting irregularities in 2008-2011, the latest probe into the troubled group which is merging with peer Unipol to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.

Fondiaria, Italy's largest motor insurer, said in its results statement on Thursday that prosecutors in Turin had notified its former and current administrators of the investigation.

The magistrates are looking into allegations of falsifying accounts and obstructing regulators, Fondiaria said, adding the company had been served with a search warrant on Thursday.

Fondiaria said the facts under scrutiny relate to losses in the 2011 accounts that were already disclosed to the market.

In 2011, Fondiaria reported a net loss of more than 1 billion euros. Italy's market watchdog Consob has questioned the accounts for not meeting international accounting standards, a Consob source said on June 21.

The development is the latest move in a financial and judicial saga which has complicated plans for a rescue of the loss-making group.

Bologna-based Unipol agreed back in January to rescue Fondiaria in a deal brokered by top Italian investment house Mediobanca, which is owed more than 1 billion euros by the troubled insurer.

Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is being probed on allegations of missing regulator demands over the planned merger, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The merger with Unipol, which will create Italy's No. 2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali, is vital for Fondiaria to avoid being placed under court-appointed administration.

After a capital increase at Premafin, Unipol now controls more than 80 percent of the holding company.

On Thursday, Fondiaria said it had returned to a net profit of 24.9 million euros in the first-half compared with a loss of 61.5 million euros a year ago.

It also said its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's capital, rose to 88.5 percent before a capital increase ended on Wednesday, from 78.2 percent at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)