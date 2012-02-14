MILAN Feb 14 Italian investment firm Palladio Finanziaria said on Tuesday it had increased its stake in Fondiaria-SAI to above 5 percent, and sealed an alliance with an Italian investor to back the insurer's capital increase.

In a statement, Palladio said it had reached an agreement with Italian banker Matteo Arpe's Sator fund to support the insurer's 1recapitalisation plan. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)