MILAN, Feb 14 Two Italian investors have built stakes in Fondiaria-SAI and signed an agreement to back a planned 1.1 billion euro capital increase at the debt-laden Italian insurer, sending alarm bells that a rival group might bid for the group.

Bologna-based insurer Unipol has already agreed to rescue Fondiaria-SAI and parent company Premafin in an operation that would create one of the country's biggest insurers.

That plan, which also includes Fondiaria-SAI unit Milano Assicurazioni, envisages a series of capital increases.

In separate statements on Tuesday, investment firms Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, which is controlled by Italian banker Matteo Arpe, said they had increased their stakes in Fondiaria to 5.002 percent and 3.011 percent, respectively.

They also said they had signed a consultation pact over their respective Fondiaria stakes "based on the common interest to support the recapitalisation plan of" Fondiaria.

The pact, however, does not obligate the two shareholders to vote jointly on the restructuring of the company, the investors said.

The move comes amid market speculation about a possible rival bid for Fondiaria-SAI, which is the object of a four-way merger deal with peer insurer Unipol.

Newspaper reports on Tuesday said Palladio and other investors could build stakes in the troubled Fondiaria-SAI to obstruct Unipol's move or even possibly to launch a rival bid.

Citing an unnamed member of the board of Palladio, MF newspaper said the investment firm had been contacted to form part of a consortium able to build a sizable stake in Fondiaria in the region of 20 percent.

Premafin and creditor bank UniCredit have a combined stake in Fondiaria-SAI of around 42 percent.

Mediobanca, a creditor bank of both the Fondiaria group and Unipol, is leading the consortium that will underwrite the rights issues in the Unipol-Fondiaria deal. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Antonella Ciancio; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)