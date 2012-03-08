MILAN, March 8 Italian private equity funds Palladio and Sator said on Thursday they were extending the deadline of their offer to rescue the insurance group Fondiaria-SAI but added that they could pull out if creditor banks did not back their plan.

The Palladio and Sator offer, initially scheduled to expire at midnight on Thursday, is challenging a rival plan by insurer Unipol for a four-way merger with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and its smaller unit Milano Assicurazioni.

The Unipol merger plan is backed by Fondiaria group's main creditors, Mediobanca and UniCredit, and calls for a 1.1 billion euro capital increase at Fondiaria and another cash call for the same amount at Unipol.

The funds' offer envisages a 450 million euro capital increase at Premafin but no merger with Fondiaria-SAI.

The funds said in a statement that they were extending the deadline for their offer to three days after a Fondiaria's shareholder meeting scheduled for March 16. The meeting will be held on March 19 if not enough shareholders show up on March 16.

In a sign that Palladio and Sator may be considering withdrawing their rival bid, they said that they were prepared to pull out if they could not present their debt restructuring plan at Premafin to the banks in the next five working days. All the creditor banks have to agree to the plan for it to go ahead.

There has been speculation that some of the Premafin's creditor banks would like to consider the offer by Palladio and Sator.

Premafin said in a statement last week that it was unable to consider the Palladio-Sator offer because of an exclusivity agreement with Unipol and opposition to the bid by the main creditor banks.

(Reporting By Paola Arosio, Stephen Jewkes, Silvia Aloisi)