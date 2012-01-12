MILAN Jan 12 A decision on the reorganisation of Italian insurance group Fondiaria-SAI is expected tonight or on Friday, a shareholder of the group said on Thursday.

"Not yet...You have to have a little bit of patience, between tonight and tomorrow," Paolo Ligresti told reporters, in answer to a question about whether a decision on a revamp had been taken.

Fondiaria is controlled by Premafin, which in turn is controlled by the Ligresti family.

Cooperative-owned insurer Unipol is mulling playing a role in the revamp of Italy's largest motor insurer. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)