UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Jan 12 A decision on the reorganisation of Italian insurance group Fondiaria-SAI is expected tonight or on Friday, a shareholder of the group said on Thursday.
"Not yet...You have to have a little bit of patience, between tonight and tomorrow," Paolo Ligresti told reporters, in answer to a question about whether a decision on a revamp had been taken.
Fondiaria is controlled by Premafin, which in turn is controlled by the Ligresti family.
Cooperative-owned insurer Unipol is mulling playing a role in the revamp of Italy's largest motor insurer. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts