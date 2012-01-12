MILAN Jan 12 The plan for the reorganisation of Italy's insurance group Fondiaria-SAI sees a four-way merger between the insurer, its holding Premafin, its listed unit Milano Assicurazioni and peer Unipol, a financial source told Reuters on Thursday.

The plan, which has not yet been finalised, envisages a capital increase for Premafin and Unipol, the source said.

In December, Fondiaria approved a capital increase of up to 750 million euros.

The reorganisation of the Fondiaria group sees the launch of a takeover bid by Unipol on Premafin, the source also said. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)