BRIEF-Bahrain Islamic Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 8.4 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago
MILAN Jan 12 The plan for the reorganisation of Italy's insurance group Fondiaria-SAI sees a four-way merger between the insurer, its holding Premafin, its listed unit Milano Assicurazioni and peer Unipol, a financial source told Reuters on Thursday.
The plan, which has not yet been finalised, envisages a capital increase for Premafin and Unipol, the source said.
In December, Fondiaria approved a capital increase of up to 750 million euros.
The reorganisation of the Fondiaria group sees the launch of a takeover bid by Unipol on Premafin, the source also said. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 8.4 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago
By Geo Tharappel Feb 13 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, tracking Asian peers, as investor concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Also boosting sentiment were Trump's change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and his tax reform plans. "The easing of global uncertainties is a common denominator for regional market
* One area of disappointment has been consulting business and an area the company is squarely focused on