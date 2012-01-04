BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
MILAN Jan 4 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it has not to date received any manifestations of interest as regards merger plans mentioned in the press.
In recent days Italian newspapers have reported that Italian insurer Unipol is in talks over a possible merger with Fondiaria-SAI.
"At the present time Fondiaria-SAI has received neither contacts nor manifestations of interest as regards plans for an extraordinary merger operation as spoken about in the press," the company said in a statement.
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: