MILAN Feb 15 Shares in Fondiaria-SAI soared as much as 10 percent percent in early trade on Wednesday after two Italian investors said they had built stakes in the troubled Italian insurer in a move that could complicate a rescue plan by peer Unipol.

Investment firms Palladio Finanziaria and Sator said on Tuesday they had increased their stakes in Fondiaria to 5.002 percent and 3.011 percent, respectively.

They also said they had signed a consultation pact over their respective Fondiaria stakes "based on the common interest to support the recapitalisation plan of" Fondiaria.

By 0808 GMT shares in Fondiaria-SAI were suspended from trading and indicated up 3.8 percent. Shares in Unipol rose 2 percent outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the Eurpean insurance stock index. (Reporting by Valentina Za)