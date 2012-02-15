UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada opens books to rival bidders
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
MILAN Feb 15 Shares in Fondiaria-SAI soared as much as 10 percent percent in early trade on Wednesday after two Italian investors said they had built stakes in the troubled Italian insurer in a move that could complicate a rescue plan by peer Unipol.
Investment firms Palladio Finanziaria and Sator said on Tuesday they had increased their stakes in Fondiaria to 5.002 percent and 3.011 percent, respectively.
They also said they had signed a consultation pact over their respective Fondiaria stakes "based on the common interest to support the recapitalisation plan of" Fondiaria.
By 0808 GMT shares in Fondiaria-SAI were suspended from trading and indicated up 3.8 percent. Shares in Unipol rose 2 percent outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the Eurpean insurance stock index. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 Sweden's government will draft a new bank tax proposal after scrapping its initial plan, but it is unclear if the new bill will be ready before the 2018 election, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Saturday.
BEIJING, Feb 25 Guo Shuqing, who is stepping down as governor of Shandong province to take control of China's banking regulator, returns to Beijing at a decisive moment for the country's financial system following years of breakneck economic growth.