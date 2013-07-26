MILAN, July 26 Shares of Italian insurers
Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol rose in early trade
on Friday after Italian insurance regulator approved their
merger.
Insurance watchdog IVASS's greenlight paves the way for
completion of the complex deal aimed at rescuing the country's
leading motor insurer.
Fondiaria's shares were up 2.3 percent at 1.58 euros by 0714
GMT, while Unipol rose 2.7 percent to 2.87 euros. The merger
will create Italy's second biggest insurer after Generali
.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)