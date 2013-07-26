MILAN, July 26 Shares of Italian insurers Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol rose in early trade on Friday after Italian insurance regulator approved their merger.

Insurance watchdog IVASS's greenlight paves the way for completion of the complex deal aimed at rescuing the country's leading motor insurer.

Fondiaria's shares were up 2.3 percent at 1.58 euros by 0714 GMT, while Unipol rose 2.7 percent to 2.87 euros. The merger will create Italy's second biggest insurer after Generali . 

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)