* No cash calls until antitrust probe completed

* Unipol ready to sell Fondiaria brands to win approval

* Fondiaria parent owns 4 pct of Mediobanca (Releads; adds merger details, comments)

MILAN/ROME, May 2 Top Italian investment bank Mediobanca and insurer Unipol said on Wednesday they are ready to take whatever steps are needed, including selling share stakes, to win approval from the antitrust regulator for a merger of Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI.

In January, Mediobanca brokered a complex deal in which Unipol would save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital increases.

But last Thursday, the competition watchdog suspended the plan while it investigates potential competition risks.

"We are ready to freeze and sell, in the time period agreed with the antitrust regulator, all stakes in Fondiaria and Unipol stemming from the merger," Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told reporters after a meeting with the regulator.

The antitrust regulator does not want the deal to strengthen ties between the new group and Mediobanca, which is also the leading shareholder of Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni, Generali.

Fondiaria parent Premafin owns 4 percent of Mediobanca, which holds over 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) of Fondiaria debt. There have been media reports the deal could involve Mediobanca converting some of its debt into equity in the new group.

The Unipol-Fondiaria merger would create Italy's No. 2 insurer after Generali with around 32 percent of the non-life market.

The antitrust regulator is expected to force the new group to sell some assets, possibly attracting foreign buyers such as France's AXA SA, which wants to expand in Italy.

Unipol said on Wednesday that it was ready to consider the sale of one or more Fondiaria group brands to get antitrust clearance.

"I am confident we can quickly press ahead with the operation," Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told reporters after a meeting with the antitrust body.

Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator have launched a rival bid for Fondiaria-SAI that is opposed by Mediobanca and another Fondiaria creditor, UniCredit.

Unipol previously said it expected to launch the three capital increases in May, but that now looks to be slipping back following the antitrust decision.

"Unipol and Premafin will be able to move ahead with the cash call process, but Unipol won't be able to subscribe to it until the regulator's job is done," a source close to the matter said.

As part of the deal, Unipol will fully subscribe a 400 million euro cash call by Premafin, which shareholders are scheduled to approve on May 17.

The Premafin capital increase and a larger 1.1 billion euro cash call at Fondiaria-SAI are needed to beef up the solvency ratio - a key measure of financial stability - of the insurance group.

Unipol, whose offer is subject to clearance from the Italian authorities and the waiving of any mandatory bid on minority shareholders of the Fondiaria group, has said it expects to complete the operation before the end of the year. It said it wants some 67 percent of the new insurance group.

