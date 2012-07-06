MILAN, July 6 Italian market watchdog Consob has requested additional information before authorising insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI to go ahead with their planned rights issues, a regulatory source said on Friday.

The source said this was normal in complex operations such as those envisaged by the two insurers as part of their planned-merger.

"A more in-depth assessment is necessary, as it is standard practice when operations are particularly complex like in this case," the source said.

Unipol and Fondiaria said on Friday they would not be able to launch planned capital increases on Monday as scheduled as Consob had yet to authorise the publication of the information prospectus for each of the two rights issues. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)