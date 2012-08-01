ROME Aug 1 Italy's top administrative court threw out an appeal by two private equity funds against a decision of insurance regulator ISVAP to approve a merger between insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Sator, controlled by banker Matteo Arpe, and Palladio Finanziaria appealed to the top court after a lower administrative court had rejected their objections to the ISVAP decision earlier in July.

The ruling removes one of the final hurdles standing in the way to Unipol taking over Fondiaria to create Italy's No. 2 insurer behind domestic giant Assicurazioni Generali.

Sator and Palladio had staged a rival bid to Unipol. (Reporting By Virginia Alimenti, writing by Stephen Jewkes)