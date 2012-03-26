MILAN, March 26 Two Italian private equity funds have sent a letter to Fondiaria-SAI asking for clarification on a capital increase approved by the troubled insurer, as the funds press ahead with a bid rivalling an earlier offer launched by peer Unipol to save Fondiaria.

In a statement on Monday, Palladio Finanziaria and Sator asked if the cash call of up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) approved by Fondiaria shareholders earlier in March was enough in its own right to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria.

If it was, then a merger with Bologna-based insurer Unipol would not be necessary for the rescue of Fondiaria as the CEO of Unipol had claimed previously, the funds noted.

In January, Unipol agreed to a deal to save Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving a series of capital increases. The deal is conditional on a public tender offer on Fondiaria group minority shareholders being waived by market watchdog Consob.

Under Italian regulations, Consob can waive a compulsory bid on minority shareholders -- triggered when there is a change of ownership -- if the company is judged to be in financial difficulty.

The rival bid by Palladio and Sator envisages an injection of up to 450 million euros in Fondiaria parent Premafin, but no merger.

The funds' letter, which also asked other questions on the Unipol operation, was sent to the chairman of Fondiaria and the head of its auditing board as well as to Consob and insurance sector regulator ISVAP.

Palladio and Sator, which own 8 percent of Fondiaria, said they wanted the auditors of Fondiaria to "assess the substantial and procedural correctness of the operation in its entirety."

A merger between Unipol and Fondiaria would create Italy's second-biggest insurance group. ($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Bernard Orr)