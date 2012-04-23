MILAN, April 23 Premafin, the holding company that controls Italy's No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI , said on Monday it has called for a meeting with Unipol to try and find a rapid solution on plans to merge the two insurance groups.

In January Unipol launched a complex deal to save the debt-laden Fondiaria-SAI group through a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.

Unipol has said it wants a 66.7 percent stake in the new merged insurer, valuing Fondiaria shares at 3.38 euros. But Premafin values Fondiaria at 3.95 euros per share and is loathe to give Unipol more than 55-60 percent of the new group.

Meetings between the two sides and their advisors took place over the weekend to try and bridge the gap over valuation.

"(Premafin) has decided to call the companies involved in the merger project to meet urgently to quickly reach a solution," Premafin said in a statement.

Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, said Unipol's valuation of Fondiaria was not in line with that of its advisors.

A shareholder meeting of Fondiaria SAI has been called for Tuesday.

