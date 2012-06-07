PALERMO, Italy, June 7 Italy's competition
regulator has given a positive opinion on the overall
commitments made by insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI
as part of their plans to merge, the regulator
chairman said on Thursday.
"We sent all the paper work to (insurance regulator) ISVAP.
In that document we say we express an overall appreciation, not
on individual points, but of the commitments presented by the
parties," Giovanni Pitruzzella said on the sidelines of a
meeting.
In January Unipol agreed to save its troubled peer
Fondiaria-SAI in a deal that would create Italy's second-biggest
insurer after Assicurazioni Generali
In April Italy's antitrust agency suspended the planned
merger in order to investigate potential risks to competition
from the tie-up.
ISVAP still has to approve the merger deal.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)