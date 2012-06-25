MILAN, June 25 Italian insurer Unipol
said on Monday it had changed parts of an agreement to take over
peer Fondiaria-SAI as it moves to meet conditions laid
down by market regulator Consob for clearance of plans to create
Italy's No 2 insurer.
In a statement Unipol said it had agreed with Premafin
, the holding company that controls Fondiaria, to
remove an amnesty previously given Premafin's main owners from
potential future legal action.
It also said a right of withdrawal from the planned takeover
did not apply to Premafin's main shareholders.
Members of the Ligresti family, which control Premafin, have
previously said they would not accept a clause in the merger
plan waiving protection from legal action.
In January Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol agreed to a contested
1.7 billion euro ($2.12 billion) deal brokered by Mediobanca to
rescue loss-making Fondiaria through a four-way merger.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)