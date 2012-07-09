MILAN, July 9 Shares in Italian insurers Unipol
and Fondiaria-SAI failed to open on Monday
on concerns about the progress of Unipol's planned rescue of its
troubled peer.
Unipol suffered a further setback in its efforts to take
over Fondiaria when market watchdog Consob refused on Friday to
approve rights issues due to be launched on Monday.
Consob is likely to give its go-ahead on Wednesday or
Thursday so that the capital increases could be launched on
Monday July 16, several newspapers reported on Saturday.
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday that Unipol and Fondiaria may
extend a deadline for their exclusive talks and Fondiaria's
parent Premafin may get more time from its creditor
banks to account fot the delayed launch of the capital
increases.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)