U.S. appeals court to reconsider challenge to consumer bureau
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.
TURIN, April 24 Fondiaria SAI said on Tuesday its consolidated premiums in the first quarter fell as the troubled Italian insurer moves ahead with plans to merge with peer Unipol to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.
Group life premiums in the first three months fell 31.2 percent while non-life premiums were down 6.1 percent, Fondiaria SAI Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said at the group's annual shareholders meeting.
A statement confirmed the data provided by Erbetta, adding "considering also the trend of the financial performance in the first quarter it is therefore reasonable to predict a positive result in the first three months".
It provided no further details.
In January Fondiaria's creditor banks Mediobanca and UniCredit brokered a complex deal to have Unipol save the debt-laden group through a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.
The Fondiaria group, controlled by Premafin, has said it is keen to press ahead with plans to merge with Unipol but wants to review the valuations involved in the operation.
Unipol has said it wants a 66.7 percent stake in the new merged insurer, valuing Fondiaria shares at 3.38 euros.
But Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, values Fondiaria at 3.95 euros per share and does not want to give Unipol more than 60 percent of the new group.
The merger plan has been complicated by a judicial probe into Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family controlling Premafin.
Erbetta said that the premiums of parent company Fondiaria-SAI SpA in the first three months were down 10.5 percent. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
CAIRO, Feb 16 Egypt's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, the bank said in a statement, the third consecutive meeting where it kept rates on hold.
(Recasts first paragraph; adds background, table, graphics) NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. mortgage rates fell in the latest week even as bond yields rose on upbeat U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's hint of a possible faster pace of interest rate increases, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.