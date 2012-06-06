MILAN, June 6 Italian insurer Unipol said on Wednesday it intended to proceed with plans to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI but did not provide information on the share swap ratios of the deal.

In a statement, Unipol said its board had given the group's CEO Carlo Cimbri a mandate to come up with a proposal to present to Fondiaria that was based on the original takeover plan.

In January Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol agreed to a contested deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to rescue loss-making Fondiaria and create Italy's second-largest insurance group after Assicurazioni Generali.

In April Unipol said it wanted 66.7 percent of the new merged entity. But in May Fondiaria proposed share swap ratios for the merger that would give Unipol 61 percent.

In its May proposals, Fondiaria had attached several clauses relating to issues such as real estate assets.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)