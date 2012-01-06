* No formal show of interest for Fondiaria yet -Unipol

* Unipol-Fondiaria merger one of options in revamp -source

* Clessidra fund also interested in Premafin cash call (Adds details, background, shares)

MILAN, Jan 6 Italy's Unipol said on Friday it was mulling playing a role in the reorganisation of Fondiaria-SAI amid growing speculation the two insurance groups could merge to create a national champion.

Talk that Fondiaria-SAI and its parent company Premafin need new investors to back cash calls has been gathering pace since Fondiaria announced a capital increase of up to 750 million euros ($960 million) on Dec. 23.

On Wednesday a source close to the situation told Reuters that one of the options being considered was a merger between Fondiaria and Unipol, which could also include Premafin.

"Studies and evaluations of the Premafin-Fondiaria dossier are under way; at the moment no formal expression of interest has been made," Unipol said in a statement.

Premafin is controlled by the Ligresti family, which is having to deal with debt restructuring at its main businesses. The arrival of new shareholders would loosen the family's grip on Fondiaria and pave the way for a possible exit.

A newspaper report on Friday said that Finsoe, which controls the cooperative-owned Unipol, could buy the whole of the Ligrestis' stake in Premafin and subscribe to the capital increase, with a merger of Unipol and Fondiaria resulting within a year.

In December, Fondiaria decided to launch a rights issue to boost its solvency ratio -- a measure of an insurer's capital strength -- which has fallen below the regulatory minimum.

Press reports have said Premafin was also considering a capital hike for up to 400 million euros. On Wednesday Premafin said it had had contacts with third parties about strengthening its capital.

On Thursday private equity company Clessidra said it had sent to Premafin's advisers a non-binding expression of interest to take part in Premafin's and Fondiaria's recapitalisation.

A merger of Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol would create one of Italy's top insurance groups, with a market share of around 33 percent in non-life and 36 to 37 percent in car insurance.

A source close to the situation said on Friday that Lazard was being considered as advisor for Unipol. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Will Waterman)