* Both Fondiaria offers based on minority bid exemption
* Fondiaria solvency levels in the danger zone
* Insurance regulator slow off the mark
* Fondiaria board meets on Thursday to approve Unipol plan
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 19 The battle for control of
Italy's No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, now at the centre
of a widening judicial probe, has highlighted the scant
attention paid to minority shareholders and done little for the
reputation of Italy's regulators.
The loss-making group, for years at the cross-roads of
Italian capitalism, is in a financial mess. It has consolidated
debt of around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and its solvency
ratio - a key measure of financial strength - fell to an
alarming 78 percent at the end of 2011.
Its main creditors, top banks Mediobanca and
UniCredit, have engineered a complex 1.7 billion-euro
deal to rescue the group and get their money back.
Under the deal, Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol agreed
to save Fondiaria via a four-way merger and three capital hikes,
including a merger of Fondiaria and parent Premafin.
The Fondiaria board is set to meet on Thursday to approve
the Unipol plan and set key share swap ratios in the operation.
For a FACTBOX click on:
Two private equity funds have challenged Mediobanca's plans
by tabling a rival bid and quietly building an 8 percent stake
in Fondiaria, although their chances of success against Italy's
top financial power broker are slim.
The two offers have one thing in common: neither sees a bid
on minority shareholders.
"Fondiaria is a serial violator of regulations. It's been
messing round with minorities for years and nothing has been
done. Shareholders have become resigned," said Erik Bomans,
partner at corporate governance activist association Deminor.
Ten years ago Mediobanca, which controls Assicurazioni
Generali, Italy's biggest insurer and Fondiaria-SAI
rival, helped SAI build a controlling stake in Fondiaria.
The move, essentially to stop it from falling into the
hands of the powerful Agnelli family, which controls carmaker
Fiat, should have triggered a mandatory bid on
minorities under Italian law, but it never happened.
This time round the situation is different because under
Italian law a change of control does not trigger a mandatory
public tender if it qualifies as a rescue operation.
"It's not good. It's basically a deal that rewards the
creditor banks rather than shareholders," a Fondiaria minority
shareholder said, requesting anonymity.
"You don't need these mergers. They just saddle Fondiaria
shareholders with more debt. Fondiaria needs new management. The
rival bid from the funds needs to be looked at," he said.
Premafin, whose only asset is Fondiaria, has around 370
million euros of debt which would be restructured and loaded
into its subsidiary.
LIGRESTI RULES
Fondiaria's woes have attracted the attention of Milan
prosecutors.
Salvatore Ligresti, the Sicilian patriarch who controls the
group through Premafin, is being investigated for suspected
market irregularities, while magistrates have requested
bankruptcy proceedings for two of his holdings, which together
own 20 percent of Premafin.
Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy's biggest car
insurer, has seen its market value shrink over the last five
years to 498 million euros from over 5 billion euros. In 2011 it
shocked the market with a loss of more than 1 billion euros.
Some investors are angry the Ligrestis could walk away with
cash from the Unipol rescue deal.
As a Unipol merger with Fondiaria would change Premafin's
spots by turning it into an insurer, Premafin shareholders have
a right of withdrawal instead of being diluted in the new group.
Ligresti, known as "Mr 5 percent" for his small stakes in
strategic companies, received more than 40 million euros in
consultancy fees from Fondiaria in 2003-2010 and was involved in
real estate deals between one part of the group and another.
"Shareholders are angered at the wages the Ligrestis have
paid themselves over the years. Why should you pay them for
destroying value?," Deminor's Boman said.
Fondiaria's meltdown has brought into focus Italy's poor
corporate governance record, where shareholder pacts and pyramid
ownership schemes have long kept foreign investors at bay.
Stefano Modena, senior partner at Governance Consulting,
said Italy's market transparency and shareholder protection
rules had improved in recent years, but not enough.
"The problems lie elsewhere - in corporate governance and
conflict of interest issues, where controlling shareholders can
push through intra-group operations as Fondiaria did," he said.
If the Unipol deal wins out, Fondiaria minorities will find
themselves in another complicated scenario - part of an insurer
controlled by a holding that is controlled by a vehicle which in
turn is controlled by a group of cooperatives.
REGULATOR ROW
The debt crisis at Fondiaria has also shone a spotlight on
Italy's financial regulators, which many accuse of lacking teeth
and turning a blind eye to the company's problems.
Italy's insurance regulator ISVAP in particular has been
criticised for being slow in reacting to the insurer's troubles.
Fondiaria, which has 8 million customers, has been losing money
since 2009. But it was only last year that ISVAP took action.
"The slowness of ISVAP together with the speed of last
year's debt crisis has been a recipe for disaster," a top
investment banker close to the situation said.
ISVAP's chairman replied to the accusations this month by
blaming auditors and administrators at Fondiaria for failing to
carry out proper checks.
Market watchdog Consob has also come in for flak.
An earlier deal agreed by Unipol to buy a 51 percent stake
in Premafin from the Ligresti family at a premium was redrawn
after Consob indicated it would hurt minority shareholders in
Fondiaria while favouring the Ligrestis.
The moral suasion exercised in favour of minorities was
welcomed by some, but critics said Consob head Giuseppe Vegas
had overstepped the mark by getting personally involved in
negotiations between the different parties.
"That's not right. This way Consob becomes part of the deal
and so how can they be independent," Deminor's Boman says.
Consob declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)