BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
MILAN, April 19 Italian insurer Fondiaria SAI said on Thursday it was ready to proceed with the merger plan proposed by peer Unipol but added it would seek improvements in favour of Fondiaria shareholders.
In January, Bologna-based insurer Unipol, Italy's No.3 insurer, agreed to a 1.7 billion euro deal to save Fondiaria through a four-way takeover and three capital hikes. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.