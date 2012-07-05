* Consob exempts from full bid

MILAN, July 5 Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria SAI said on Thursday they would start to raise 2.2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) needed for their merger to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.

In a key decision, Italy's market regulator Consob ruled later on Thursday that Unipol does not need to buy out the minorities of a unit of peer Fondiaria-SAI, removing one of the last hurdles towards a merger, Unipol said.

Unipol and Fondiaria said the cash calls, each worth 1.1 billion euros, would run from July 9-27. These are a key ingredient in a rescue of money-losing Fondiaria-SAI via a four-way merger brokered by top investment bank Mediobanca .

The deal, agreed by Unipol in January, has been undermined by a judicial probe, regulatory hurdles and disputes between Unipol and the Ligresti family, which controls Fondiaria through debt-laden Premafin.

The merger was conditional on a green light from stock market regulator Consob and the waiver of a requirement to buy up the minorities at Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.

Unipol, which has threatened to drop the deal if certain conditions are not met by July 20, said its board would meet later on Thursday to price the rights issue providing Consob gave its blessing and did not call for a minorities bid.

Last week, two Italian private equity funds said they would make a renewed rival offer for Fondiaria-SAI.

Fondiaria said on Thursday its committee of independent board members believed the Unipol offer was the best for recapitalising the insurer which has a solvency ratio - measure of financial strength - below regulatory standards.

It said the funds' offer was "characterized by a high degree of uncertainty."

