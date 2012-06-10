MILAN, June 11 The boards of Premafin,
the Ligresti family's listed holding that owns 36 percent of
Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAU, has said it will go
ahead with a deal with rival insurer Unipol to rescue
its troubled insurance group.
In a statement after a meeting lasted around six hours, the
board said that, despite an "extremely fluid" situation and
"numerous uncertainties" over the future of the group, it did
not see decisive reasons for the group not to continue with the
debt restructuring plan.
Fondiaria, Italy's No.2 insurer behind Assicurazioni
Generali, is in dire financial straits after years of
decline under the Ligresti family which controls it, and
urgently needs a capital injection to stay afloat.
A bid by Italian private equity fund Sator and Veneto-based
Palladio Finanziaria has disrupted the plans of Unipol, which is
backed by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit
.
The Premafin board also said it had accepted the proposal
to give Unipol a 61 percent stake in a new entity, on condition
for Premafin shareholders to get not less than 0.85 percent.
The board said it had given mandate to rapidly verify with
Fondiaria terms and conditions offered by Sator and Palladio.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)