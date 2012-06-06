MILAN, June 6 Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61 percent in a new insurer that would be created in a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI , moving forward towards the creation of Italy's second-largest insurance group.

With its decision on Wednesday, Unipol has taken a step back from its previous request of holding a 66.7 percent stake.

Unipol also said its bid was conditional on removing a clause granting legal protection for the insurer's controlling shareholders the Ligresti family. The clause would have protected the family from any future shareholder lawsuits for alleged mismanagement of Fondiaria-SAI, which has fallen afoul of regulators for its stretched solvency ratios.

In a statement on Wednesday, Unipol said its proposal was also conditional on the Ligresti dropping its right to opt out of taking part in the merger, tendering their shares ahead of time for a cash payment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)