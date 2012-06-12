MILAN, June 12 Shareholders of Fondiaria-SAI are gearing up for a showdown with some of the country's top financial heavyweights as they gather for a vote on Tuesday that should decide the loss-making insurer's fate.

Premafin, the debt-laden holding company mainly owned by the Ligresti family, will vote on a capital hike that forms an integral part of plans by peer Unipol to rescue Fondiaria.

Premafin controls more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.

Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol agreed in January to a contested deal, brokered by top investment house Mediobanca, to rescue Fondiaria and create Italy's second-largest insurance group after Assicurazioni Generali.

But on Friday, members of the Ligresti family threw rescue plans into disarray by saying they would not accept two key conditions of the Unipol plan included to avoid a potentially costly bid to buy out Fondiaria group minorities.

Sniping between Unipol and the Ligrestis has heightened concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could end up placing Fondiaria under special administration.

In statements on Monday and Tuesday, Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni said they were ready to accept the offer from Unipol with its complex four-way merger and three cash calls.

But the companies also said they were prepared to consider a rival bid from private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator which are ready to pump 800 million euros ($1.00 billion)into Fondiaria without any merger.

Both the Unipol and funds' bids are conditional on market watchdog Consob waiving the need for a mandatory bid on minorities.

"It seems to me the Unipol offer carries more weight but they've had to keep the door open to the funds ahead of Tuesday's vote," a second source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The funds' offer has disrupted the plans of Unipol, which is backed by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit .

UniCredit, which owns more than 6 percent of Fondiaria, said if Premafin failed to support the Unipol bid it was ready, along with other creditor banks, to call in collateral from Premafin in the form of Fondiaria shares - a move that would trigger a Premafin default.

The battle for control of Fondiaria has been dragging on for nearly six months, leaving the insurer with a depleted capital base as the euro zone crisis deepens.

ISVAP has called for Fondiaria to be recapitalised quickly to restore its solvency ratios above minimum requirements.

At 1104 GMT Fondiaria shares were down 0.5 percent while shares in Unipol were down 2.5 percent. The European insurance index is were down 0.4 percent.

The Premafin shareholder meeting is scheduled to start at 1300 GMT. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)