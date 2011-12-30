MILAN Dec 30 Fondiaria-SAI,
Italy's largest motor insurer, and Banco Popolare are
recapitalising their Popolare Vita life insurance joint venture
for a total of 120 million euros, a source close to Fondiaria
said on Friday.
The recapitalisation to be subscribed 50:50 by the two
partners will give a slight boost to Fondiaria's weak capital
strength as well as help this activity in the life sector which
has seen weak sales this year, the source said.
The recapitalisation was "decided on Dec. 23. For Fondiaria
it is about 60 million euros which is about 1.5 percentage point
for the solvency ratio", he said.
Last week Fondiaria decided to launch a rights issue of 750
million euros to boost its solvency ratio, a measure of an
insurer's capital, which it said had fallen below the regulatory
minimum to 90 percent.
(Reporting By Nigel Tutt; Editing by Paola Arosio)