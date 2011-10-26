* Fitch points to relatively weak solvency margin

MILAN, Oct 26 Fondiaria-SAI SpA , Italy's largest motor insurer, needs to boost its weak solvency margin, a measure of an insurer's capital, to support its operations, a Fitch Ratings senior director said on Wednesday.

This month Fitch warned it might downgrade Italian insurers because of their heavy exposure to Italian government debt. Fondiaria-SAI's 'BB'+ insurer financial strength rating is on negative outlook.

"(Fondiaria has) a relatively low rating. It has a very challenging restructuring, a lot of challenges to overcome. Even post-capital increase it has a weak solvency position," Fitch's Federico Faccio told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Fondiaria said it would miss its 2011 net profit forecast, hit by investment writedowns. Its end-Sept. solvency margin was 115 percent, it said, reiterating its 120 percent target for the year-end.

In July, the insurer raised 450 million euros of fresh capital to boost its solvency margin after it went under the regulatory minimum of 100 percent.

"They have a weak solvency and still a lot of equity and real estate (investments) and a very low capital. But it would be difficult to find new capital," Faccio said.

It is difficult to run an insurance business with a relatively thin margin, he said though he praised this year's new management team as "very committed".

"It needs a stronger underlying industrial performance and capital structure. But it takes time," he said.

Fondiaria's vice chairman said last week the insurer was aiming to sell assets such as real estate and its Serbian unit to boost its financial strength, but had yet to find buyers and was faced with low market valuations.

On Italy's largest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali SpA , which is also on negative outlook, Faccio said any downgrade depended on Italy's sovereign rating, which Fitch cut earlier in the month to 'A+'.

Generali is rated AA-, one notch above Fitch's rating for Italy's sovereign debt.

Italian insurers' ratings are strongly linked to Italy's because of their high exposure to the country's bonds, which have weakened in the last few months on public finance and growth worries.

At 1244 GMT, Fondiaria-SAI shares were down 0.23 percent and Generali was up 0.8 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index was down 0.1 percent. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman)