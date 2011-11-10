* 9-mth net loss 178.6 mln euros; misses expectations

* Solvency ratio 111 pct at end-Sept

* Need for new capital hike-analyst (Adds background, analysts)

MILAN, Nov 10 Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, plans to take unspecified measures to get its solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- back to its target level, it said on Thursday.

In July the loss-making Fondiaria-SAI raised 450 million euros ($611 million) in fresh capital to get its solvency margin back to its target of 120 percent after it slipped close to the 100 percent regulatory minimum.

On Thursday the insurer said the solvency margin had fallen to 111 percent at the end of September, even lower than the forecast of 115 percent it warned of in October.

"In the light of (this) situation the target of 120 percent solvency at the end of the year cannot be maintained. Moreover, measures are being defined to allow in the shortest possible time... a return to this level," it said.

The company gave no details on the measures it plans after previously talking about asset divestments.

Analysts had warned of another possible cash call. Banca Akros-ESN in a note on Thursday said: "Fondiaria-SAI is clearly in a danger zone once again and another capital raising looks more and more unavoidable."

Net losses halved in the first nine months to 178.6 million euros, from a year earlier, supported by an improvement in the insurance operations, but missed expectations for a loss of 120 million euros.

Italian peer Unipol also posted a fall in its solvency margin in the first nine months on Thursday but remained at 120 percent at end-September..

($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)