MILAN Nov 11 Fondiaria-SAI SpA's
solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital
-- was boosted by 17 basis points because it took advantage of
Italian rules allowing it to exclude certain writedowns on
investments in the solvency calculation, the company said in a
slide presentation on Friday.
On Thursday, Italy's largest motor insurer said its solvency
margin had fallen to 111 percent at the end of September, above
the 100 percent regulatory minimum, taking advantage of the
regulatory relaxation and excluding losses on Italian government
bonds.
The company plans to take measures to boost its solvency
margin, it said.
