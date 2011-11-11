MILAN Nov 11 Fondiaria-SAI SpA's solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- was boosted by 17 basis points because it took advantage of Italian rules allowing it to exclude certain writedowns on investments in the solvency calculation, the company said in a slide presentation on Friday.

On Thursday, Italy's largest motor insurer said its solvency margin had fallen to 111 percent at the end of September, above the 100 percent regulatory minimum, taking advantage of the regulatory relaxation and excluding losses on Italian government bonds.

The company plans to take measures to boost its solvency margin, it said.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)