MILAN Nov 11 Fondiaria-SAI SpA's board will consider a range of options to boost its solvency margin at a meeting at the end of November, Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta told analysts on Friday in a conference call.

The solvency margin of Italy's largest motor insurer on November 1 was 111 percent, the same level as at the end of September, its managing director Piergiorio Peluso said on the call.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)