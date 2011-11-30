MILAN Nov 30 Fondiaria-SAI SpA, Italy's largest motor insurer, is to study the feasibility of setting up a separate company to hold its strategic stakes in major Italian companies, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Fondiaria-SAI has stakes in Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, the country's largest bank UniCredit, investment bank Mediobanca SpA, and RCS MediaGroup.

"The idea has been presented to the board (on Tuesday) and it will go forward looking at the feasibility and to decide if we do it or not. The only certain thing is that the CEO was asked to deepen the study," the source said.

Italy's MF daily in an unsourced report said a banking partner could take a stake in the new company. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Luca Trogni)