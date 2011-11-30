MILAN Nov 30 Fondiaria-SAI SpA,
Italy's largest motor insurer, is to study the feasibility of
setting up a separate company to hold its strategic stakes in
major Italian companies, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
Fondiaria-SAI has stakes in Italy's largest insurer
Assicurazioni Generali, the country's largest bank
UniCredit, investment bank Mediobanca SpA,
and RCS MediaGroup.
"The idea has been presented to the board (on Tuesday) and
it will go forward looking at the feasibility and to decide if
we do it or not. The only certain thing is that the CEO was
asked to deepen the study," the source said.
Italy's MF daily in an unsourced report said a banking
partner could take a stake in the new company.
