MILAN Jan 30 Fondiaria-SAI said on Monday it would ask shareholders for a 1.1 billion euro capital increase, more than the 750 million euros previously announced, as it seeks to plug a big loss for 2011 ahead of a planned merger with insurer Unipol.

Unipol has agreed a revised four-way merger plan to rescue debt-laden Fondiaria-SAI with its parent company Premafin, aiming to create one of the country's biggest insurers, Unipol and Premafin said on Sunday.

Fondiaria-SAI said it would report a 1.1 billion euro consolidated loss for 2011 and saw its solvency ratio at about 75 percent.

The capital increase will take place in May and will be proposed to shareholders at meetings on March 16 or 19.

Fondiaria-SAI also wrote-down a further 145 million euros in real-estate assets, it said.

The insurer said the offering will be underwritten by Mediobanca. Goldman Sachs is adviser to Fondiaria-SAI (Reporting by Michel Rose and Jennifer Clark)