MILAN May 18 Struggling Italian insurer
Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday its board has offered
peer Unipol a 61 percent stake in the insurer after a
planned four-way merger needed to bring the insurer's solvency
ratios back to legally required levels.
The 61 percent stake is below Unipol's offer of 66.7
percent.
The difference between the two offers prompted two Italian
newspapers on Friday to speculate that Unipol could withdraw its
offer.
In January, Unipol agreed to a complex deal to save the
loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger which also involves
Fondiaria parent Premafin and its unit Milano
Assicurazioni.
Fondiaria-SAI would hold a 27.4 percent stake after the
merger, and Premafin would hold 0.85 percent, Fondiaria-SAI said
on Friday, confirming Italian press reports.
Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday it "deplored the press leaks on
the discussions under way" and "contents of the talks will not
be made public until they have been approved by all the
companies involved."
