MILAN Dec 13 Fondiaria-SAI SpA, Italy's largest motor insurer, will assess all options to boost its financial strength, including a capital increase, its managing director Piergiorgio Peluso said on Tuesday.

"Everything is calm. All options will be examined included a capital increase," Peluso said on the sidelines of a conference.

On Monday, Fondiaria-SAI named U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to advise on the insurer's efforts to boost its weak capital base eroded by investment write-downs and operating losses.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Nigel Tutt)