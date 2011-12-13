* Goldman Sachs to advise on capital measures

* Solvency margin seen close to regulatory minimum-analysts

* Shares flat (Adds background, broker comment, shares)

MILAN, Dec 13 Fondiaria-SAI will consider a capital increase as it looks at options to boost its financial strength, a top manager said on Tuesday, sending shares in Italy's largest motor insurer to a new historic low.

On Monday, Fondiaria-SAI named U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs to advise on the insurer's efforts to boost its weak capital base eroded by investment write-downs and operating losses.

"Everything is calm. All options will be examined including a capital increase," managing director Piergiorgio Peluso said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a conference.

Fondiaria's shares were up 0.12 percent at 0.8545 euros 1019 GMT, after sliding to an all-time low of 0.818 following the MD's comments and a brief suspension from trading. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index was up 0.23 percent.

A Milan broker said Fondiaria was "in a very dire situation" and it needed a rights issue rather than a convertible bond on which the markets speculated on Monday.

Fondiaria can become an acquisition target but not while the euro zone sovereign debt crisis weighs on its large holding of Italian bonds, he said asking to remain unnamed.

An unsourced report in MF newspaper on Tuesday said Fondiaria's largest shareholder, the Ligresti family, wants to avoid a capital increase.

Analysts believe that Fondiaria's solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- has fallen close to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1.

On Thursday, Italy's Mediobanca, a key Fondiaria creditor, and UniCredit, which owns 6 percent of the insurer, urged a rights issue of up to 600 million euros, sources close to the matter said.

Fondiaria is also studying other options to get its solvency margin up to its targeted 120 percent including a spin-off of key equity stakes and real estate sales. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Nigel Tutt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)