UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
MILAN Dec 22 The board of Fondiaria-SAI , Italy's largest motor insurer, will discuss a capital increase at its meeting on Friday, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
Il Messaggero newspaper said on Thursday the capital increase could be for up to 750 million euros.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Luca Trogni)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
BEIJING, Feb 11 China's top securities regulator is still preparing to launch oil futures and is considering lifting restrictions on stock index futures imposed during the 2015 stock market crash, the Shanghai Securities Times said on Saturday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.