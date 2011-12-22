MILAN Dec 22 The board of Fondiaria-SAI , Italy's largest motor insurer, will discuss a capital increase at its meeting on Friday, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Il Messaggero newspaper said on Thursday the capital increase could be for up to 750 million euros.

