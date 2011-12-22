* Board to discuss capital increase on Friday-source

* Ligresti family to be diluted, new shareholder-source

* Fondiaria won't become M&A target-analyst

* Shares down 3.5 pct, underperform sector (Adds size of cap hike, Ligresti dilution, new shareholder)

By Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, Dec 22 Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, will discuss a capital increase of up to 750 million euros ($979 million) on Friday, a move that would boost its weak capital ratios and may allow the entrance of a new shareholder.

Fondiaria has hired U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to advise on possible capital measures, which could include a spin-off of key equity stakes, sales of real estate and various other fund-raising measures.

A source close to the matter said on Thursday that Fondiaria's board would discuss a capital hike of up to 750 million euros, a figure in line with media reports and analyst forecasts.

A second source close to the matter said the capital move would likely see the debt-burdened Ligresti family dilute its stake of about 36 percent in the insurer and allow for the entrance of a new shareholder.

"Now the problem is to understand what the Ligresti family, which could have a problem subscribing, will do," the second source said. "The most likely (outcome) is a mixed solution in which the Ligrestis are diluted and a new shareholder comes in."

Brokers have said if the Ligrestis, who would prefer a financial investor rather than another insurer, do not subscribe to a capital increase their stake would fall to 10-15 percent.

Fondiaria was not immediately available to comment.

Analysts see Fondiaria's solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- as having fallen close to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent from 111 percent on Nov. 1, mainly due to equity writedowns.

Italy's largest bank UniCredit acquired a 7 percent Fondiaria stake in July when it carried out a 450 million-euro capital increase. The bank has said a new capital hike is a logical move.

Mediobanca, which is one of Fondiaria's largest creditors, is pushing for a rights issue of up to 600 million euros.

A Milan analyst has suggested a capital increase of between 600 million to 800 million euros.

TAKEOVER SCENARIO

However, Mediobanca's 13.5 percent stake in Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali and antitrust considerations make it unlikely the investment bank will take a stake in Fondiaria, a Milan analyst said.

The links with UniCredit, the largest shareholder in Mediobanca, make it difficult for the two key stakeholders to sell Fondiaria to a foreign rival of Generali such as Axa or Aviva, he said.

"The company can be put in the hands of friendly Italian shareholders without doing anything extraordinary," he said.

The second source suggested that it was likely Fondiaria remained in Italian hands.

"It will go towards a solution that is satisfactory for the country," the source said.

Goldman Sachs has also been sounding out private equity on an interest in Fondiaria. Clessidra has said it had been approached about investing.

Fondiaria shares closed down 3.5 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index was up 1.2 percent.

($1= 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Luca Trogni and Helen Massy-Beresford)