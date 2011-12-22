MILAN Dec 22 The capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI SpA, Italy's biggest motor insurer, will probably dilute the stake of main owner the Ligresti family and allow the entry of a new shareholder, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The insurer plans to hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss measures to boost its capital after this was eroded by investment write-downs.

The source said the capital boost would be welcomed by the Italian establishment, suggesting the insurer will not fall into foreign hands.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Nigel Tutt)