MILAN Dec 23 Fondiaria-SAI,
Italy's largest motor insurer, plans a rights issue of up to 750
million euros to restore its capital strength after a fall below
the regulatory minimum, the company said on Friday in a
statement.
After a board meeting, Fondiaria said its solvency margin, a
measure of an insurer's capital, has fallen to around 90
percent, below the 100 percent regulatory minimum and the rights
issue aims to get the margin up to 120 percent.
"The rights issue will not be for less than 600 million
euros," Fondiaria said in its statement. The proposal to
shareholders "will be for a maximum of 750 million," it said.
Write-downs on investments and goodwill will see the group
booking a 2011 loss of around 925 million euros, it said, adding
this is a provisional estimate.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)