MILAN, March 30 Premafin - the holding company that controls Italy's No. 2 insurer, Fondiaria-SAI - said on Friday it had written down the value of its shares in the unit as it moves forward with plans for a merger with insurer Unipol.

Debt-laden Premafin, whose only industrial asset is its 35.7 percent stake in Fondiaria, said in a statement it had written down the value of the shares to 3.95 euros each from around 7 euros. As a result of the write-down, it posted a 2011 loss of 440.3 million euros.

Premafin, which has debts of about 370 million euros, is due to launch a capital increase of 400 million euros as part of a plan put together by Unipol.

The write-down of its Fondiaria shares, as well as the signing off of 2011 results, are both steps towards approving the cash call.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol, Italy's No. 3 insurer, agreed to a deal to save the loss-making Fondiaria through a four-way takeover and three capital hikes.

The cash call in Premafin is reserved for Unipol. It will be used to fund the holding company's share of a larger 1.1 billion capital hike at Fondiaria.

Premafin is controlled by the Ligresti family, which took over at the group ten years ago. In the last five years, Fondiaria has seen its market capitalisation wither to 512 million euros from 5 billion euros.

Its solvency margin - a measure of capital strength - fell to an alarming 75 percent at the end of 2011, though it has since improved thanks to an easing of Italy's sovereign debt crisis.

Fallout from a growing legal probe into Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family, has impacted the share price of Fondiaria.

Last year, a probe was launched into allegations that Ligresti had withheld information from market regulator Consob.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that the probe had been widened to encompass allegations of market manipulation involving control of foreign trusts.

On Wednesday, Premafin said plans for Italian insurer Unipol to take over its troubled insurance unit Fondiaria-SAI would go ahead.

Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria, with roots in Italy's rich northeast, and Sator, founded by turnaround specialist Matteo Arpe, have launched a rival bid for the Fondiaria SAI group.

Their bid envisages a capital increase at Premafin but no mergers. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gary Hill)