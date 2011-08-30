* Getting to targets depends on no more market turbulence

* Plans selective divestments

* Shares up as much as 7 percent, outpace sector

(Adds details, background, shares)

MILAN, Aug 30 Fondiaria-SAI SpA (FOSA.MI>, Italy's largest motor insurer, said on Tuesday it was sticking to its 2011 financial targets, assuming no more market turbulence, pushing its shares up sharply.

On Monday, Fondiaria said it had made a first-half net loss of 62 million euros ($90 million), after a 145 million euro loss a year earlier, as operational improvements more than offset investment impairments, but it gave no forecast.

The net loss and a key non-life operating indicator were slightly worse than expectations from two Milan analysts.

"We maintain our 2011 budget targets, assuming no additional turbulence in financial markets," the company said on Tuesday in a slide presentation for analysts.

At June 30, Fondiaria's solvency ratio -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- would have risen to 126 percent if the impact of a 450 million euros capital increase completed in July had been included

Some analysts say that even after the capital increase Fondiaria needs more capital.

Fondiaria said it intended to make selective divestments but gave no further details.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit took a 6.6 percent stake in the insurer via the capital increase. Three of its representatives joined the board in August.

Fondiaria shares were up 6.5 percent at 1449 GMT, after rising as much as 7 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index was 1 percent higher. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman) ((nigel.tutt@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129723; Reuters Messaging: nigel.tutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ($1=.6886 Euro)