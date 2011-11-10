MILAN Nov 10 Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, plans to take unspecified measures to get its solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- back up to 120 percent but under present circumstances will not meet this target at the end of the year, it said on Thursday.

Fondiaria's solvency ratio slipped to 111 percent at the end of September, below a 115 percent figure it had forecast in early October, and closer to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, it said in a statement.

"In the light of (this) situation the target for 120 percent at the end of the year cannot be kept," it said.

"However, work is underway on measures aimed at allowing in the shortest time possible ... to get back to this level," it said.

Fondiaria's net loss in the first nine of the year was 178.6 million euros, half the loss a year earlier, but missing a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate for a loss of 120 million euros. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)